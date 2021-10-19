

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) announced its long-term financial targets for fiscal 2022 through 2024. It targets: low double-digit growth (CAGR) in earnings per share; and total net sales growth of 5% to 7% (CAGR). The company noted that the long-term targets denoted with CAGR represent the compounded annual growth rate utilizing 2019 as the base year. Comparable sales growth is projected 3% to 5% annually. The company plans to open 50 stores per year over the period.



At the virtual analyst and investor conference on Tuesday, the company will announce a new, multi-year cost savings target of $150 million to $200 million to fund investments in future growth initiatives.



Shares of Ulta Beauty were down 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



