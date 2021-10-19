

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) said the company achieved a preliminary result of around 0.4 billion euros in third quarter of 2021. This is compared to consensus or, an average of estimates from 15 financial analysts, which was negative at 10 million euros.



The company said the result was due to continued positive performance in all segments and a high investment result - also due in part to large gains on disposals - as well as a high currency translation result. The result was burdened by high losses from natural catastrophes during the period.



For the first nine months, Munich Re recorded a result of roughly 2.1 billion euros. For the full year 2021, the company expects it will still meet overall profit target of 2.8 billion euros.



