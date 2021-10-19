

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Russia will seek to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly failing to delete content deemed illegal, news agency Reuters reported on Tuesday.



The report also quoted Communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying that the U.S. tech giant had failed to pay 32.5 million roubles or US$458,100 in penalties levied so far this year.



The report indicated that regulator will now seek a fine of 5-20 percent of Google's Russian turnover, which could reach as much as US$240 million.



Russia has increased pressure on foreign tech companies as it seeks to assert greater control over the internet in the country.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

