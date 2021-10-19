

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc (CHTR) said John Bickham was named Vice Chairman. Chief Financial Officer, Chris Winfrey, was appointed Chief Operating Officer. Jessica Fischer, EVP, Finance will succeed Winfrey as CFO. The appointments are effective immediately.



'I am grateful that John will continue to serve Charter in this new capacity as a strategic advisor to me and the executive team, and his guidance will help ensure a successful transition for Chris into the COO role,' said CEO Tom Rutledge.



The company noted that Chief Product & Technology Officer Rich DiGeronimo will add oversight for Charter's Network Operations to his current responsibilities.



