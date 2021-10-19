

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Tuesday that it will donate 100,000 vials of Veklury or remdesivir to help address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia and 3,000 vials of Veklury to help patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Armenia.



Gilead has previously donated over 450,000 vials of Veklury to India and 10,000 vials of Veklury to Georgia.



Veklury is the antiviral standard of care for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. At this time, more than half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States are treated with Veklury.



Veklury is approved or authorized for temporary use in approximately 50 countries worldwide.



Gilead said its voluntary licensing program provides long-term licenses to nine manufacturers, to enable access to generic remdesivir in 127 countries, most of which are low- and low-middle income countries, including Indonesia and Armenia.



In the U.S., Veklury (remdesivir 100 mg for injection) is indicated for adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older and weighing at least 40 kg) for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GILEAD SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de