

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), announced the launch of JetBlue Vacations' Flight + Cruise packages, which allows customers to book their flight, cruise and hotel all in one place. The company's new cruise packages with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line are now available on jetbluevacations.com. The packages will be available for sailing dates starting November 1, 2021.



JetBlue noted that it offers a Best Price Guarantee on all JetBlue Vacations flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages.



