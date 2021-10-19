

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) said it is partnering with DailyPay, a technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn it, without having to wait for a traditional payday. This program will provide Big Lots' store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income.



Bruce Thorn, Big Lots CEO, said: 'We offer an outstanding program of perks including a 30% store discount plus additional discounts on cell services, tickets, computers and more. And now our team members will have the ability to access their accrued pay immediately via DailyPay.'



Big Lots is holding hiring events weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays at all 1,421 stores across the country. For the holiday season, the company expects to onboard 15,000 employees.



