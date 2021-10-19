

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland stock market stayed weak on Tuesday as investors largely made cautious moves amid a lack of triggers.



The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 25.34 points or 0.21% at 11,942.74. The index, which edged up to 11,975.05 in early trades, touched a low of 11,862.99 later in the day.



Nestle declined 1.77% and Roche Holding shed 1.65%. Swisscom and Lonza Group declined 0.66% and 0.17%, respectively.



Alcon climbed 3.65%. Holcim advanced 1.87%, while Swiss Re, Credit Suisse and ABB gained 1 to 1.3%. Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group both gained nearly 1%.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, SIG Combibloc lost 2.5%, while Dufry, Barry Callebaut and VAT Group shed 1.2 to 1.3%.



Zur Rose, Straumann Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Temenos Group, AMS, BB Biotech, Vifor Pharma, Baloise Holding and Flughafen Zurich gained 1 to 2.7%.



Shares of Swiss biotech company Bachem Holding tumbled more than 10%. The company announced a 584 million Swiss franc ($634 million) capital raise through the placement of 750,000 new shares.



Data released by the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports rose in the third quarter, increasing 1.5% sequentially, following a 0.6% rise in the second quarter. Imports rose 1.1% in the third quarter, same as seen in the previous quarter.



In nominal terms, exports rose 3.7% quarterly and imports grew 2.6% in the third quarter.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 12.564 billion in the third quarter from CHF 11.593 billion in the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2020, the trade surplus was CHF 7.614 billion.



In September, exports grew 0.4% monthly, after remaining unchanged in August. Imports decreased 0.8% month-on-month in September, after a 1.8% growth in the prior month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 3.1% year-on-year in September.



