

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Boerse AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) Tuesday reported that its third-quarter net profit to shareholders rose year-on-year to 300.3 million euros from 227.1 million euros. Earnings per basic share was 1.64 euros, up from 1.24 euros last year.



Third-quarter revenues rose 18% to 837.9 million euros from 707.5 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 499.5 million euros, up 25% to 399.5 million euros last year.



Looking forward, the group confirmed its guidance of increasing net revenue to around 3.5 billion euros and EBITDA to around 2.0 billion euros in the full year.



