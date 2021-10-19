

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $380.5 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $313.9 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $434.7 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $1.40 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $434.7 Mln. vs. $333.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.19 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



