

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):



-Earnings: $0.47 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.84 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.44 in Q3 vs. -$6.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.33 billion or -$1.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.67 per share -Revenue: $7.75 billion in Q3 vs. $2.49 billion in the same period last year.



