

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury brand Kering SA on Tuesday reported third-quarter sales of 4.19 billion euros, up 12.2 percent from last year's 3.72 billion euros.



Revenue from Kering's directly operated stores, including e-commerce, grew by 12 percent, compared to the third quarter a year ago. Revenues benefited from good momentum in North America but were held back by rising Covid cases in the Asia Pacific region.



During the three-month period, Gucci sales rose 3.8 percent to 2.18 billion euros from 2.08 billion euros in the previous-year quarter.



