

Intel Corporation (INTC) recently lost out on a 15-year old partnership with Apple, which used to use Intel chips to power its computers. Now, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger says he hopes that Intel will be able to make a chipset that is good enough to reclaim the iPhone maker's business.



In an interview on HBO, Gelsinger said, 'You know our stumbles, Apple decided they could do a better chip themselves than we could. And, you know, they did a pretty good job,' referring to Apple's M series chips. 'So what I have to do is create a better chip than they can do themselves. I would hope to win back this piece of their business, as well as many other pieces of business, over time,' added Gelsinger.



Gelsinger, who took over the reins at the company in February, subtly placed the blames on his predecessors for focusing on manufacturing and not on research and development.



Apple M1 chip is built on a 5nm architecture, based on ARM's 8-core CPU. On top of that, Apple announced M1 Pro and M1 Max on Tuesday with its MacBooks which claim to be 170% more powerful than the M1.



However, Gelsinger is yet to give up on his company to rekindle the relationship with Apple. He said, 'I'd never give up on the idea of anything not running on Intel chips.'



To reclaim the summit, Gelsinger's plan is simple, 'I have to make sure that our products are better than theirs, that my ecosystem is more open and vibrant than theirs and we create more compelling reasons for developers and users to land on Intel-based products so I'm going to fight hard to win Tim's business in this area.'



