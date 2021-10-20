

SANTA MONICA (dpa-AFX) - More than 20 Activision Blizzard employees has been terminated and at least 20 others have been disciplined in response to allegations of sexual harassment, abuse, and discrimination, the company said in a letter to staff on Tuesday.



The letter from Activision Blizzard's Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs Fran Townsend outlines the company attempt to 'earn our team's confidence that, when they speak up, they will be heard'. It follows a series of lawsuits accusing the company's employees of systematic discrimination and gender-based harassment.



The letter also said the company will expand its ethics and compliance team. The company added three more positions to the company's Ethics and Compliance team, with 19 more planned for the future. The company will triple its investment into training resources.



On Tuesday, Activision Blizzard reportedly submitted two court filings in its ongoing legal case with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The agency filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for workplace discrimination in July.



The agency attempted to object to an $18 million settlement between Activision Blizzard and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that was reached in September.



