

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter earnings climbed 117 percent to 578 million Swiss francs from last year's 266 million francs.



EBIT was 789 million francs, up 113 percent from last year, and EBITDA grew 62 percent to 971 million francs.



Net turnover was 8.57 billion francs, up 70 percent from 5.03 billion francs a year ago.



Looking ahead, the company said it does not expect any significant change in the constrained market situation in the coming months.



