

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Wednesday reported that its net income for the third quarter rose to 1.74 billion euros from last year's 1.06 billion euros, and earnings per share grew to 4.26 euros from 2.53 euros.



The group's gross profit came in at 2.7 billion euros, compared to 1.88 billion euros last year, and gross margin for period was at 51.7 percent.



ASML said its total net sales for the third quarter rose to 5.24 billion euros from 3.95 billion euros. This comprised 4.11 billion euros from net system sales and 1.13 billion euros from net service and field option sales.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, ASML expects net sales between 4.9 billion and 5.2 billion euros, with gross margin between 51 and 52 percent.



In addition, the group announced interim dividend for 2021 to be 1.80 euros per ordinary share. The ex-dividend date as well as the fixing date for the EUR/USD conversion will be November 2, the Group noted. The record date for the interim dividend will be November 3, and payable on November 12.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASML-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de