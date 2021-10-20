

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said it recorded strong organic growth in the nine months, driven by broad-based contributions from most geographies and categories. Organic growth in sales was 7.6%, with RIG or real internal growth of 6.0% and pricing of 1.6%. Organic growth was 7.1% in developed markets, while organic growth in emerging markets was 8.3%, for the period. By product category, the largest contributor to organic growth was coffee, the Group said.



For the nine-month period, total reported sales increased by 2.2% to 63.3 billion Swiss francs from 61.9 billion francs, previous year. Net divestitures decreased sales by 3.3%. The negative impact on sales from foreign exchange was 2.0%. Starbucks products recorded 15.5% growth, with sales of 2.2 billion francs.



Mark Schneider, Nestlé CEO, stated: 'In the third quarter, we increased pricing in a responsible manner, while maintaining strong real internal growth.'



For the full year 2021, the company expects organic sales growth between 6% and 7%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected around 17.5%. Beyond 2021, the company's mid-term outlook for continued moderate margin improvement remains unchanged. Underlying earnings per share in constant currency and capital efficiency are expected to increase this year, the Group said.



