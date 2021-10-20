

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) unveiled a new target to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2030, more than tripling its previous target. A 15 percent reduction in emissions is now targeted for 2025, five years earlier than previously.



The targets are supported by around $7.5 billion of direct investments to lower emissions between 2022 and 2030, the company said.



Rio Tinto stated that it will accelerate its investment in R&D and development of technologies that enable its customers to decarbonise.It will continue to develop technologies like ELYSIS for carbon-free aluminium and multiple pathways to produce green steel.



Rio Tinto will prioritize growth capital in commodities vital for this transition with an ambition to double growth capex to about $3 billion a year from 2023.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RIO TINTO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de