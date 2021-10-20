

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) announced Wednesday the appointment of Jonathan Akeroyd as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, effective April 1, 2022.



He will succeed Marco Gobbetti as Burberry Chief Executive Officer. Marco will step down from the role and leave Burberry on 31 December 2021. Gerry Murphy will chair the Executive Committee from this date until Akeroyd joins Burberry.



He will report to Chair Murphy and the Board of Directors.



Akeroyd, 54, is currently Chief Executive Officer of Milan-based Gianni Versace SpA, a position he has held since June 2016.



He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Alexander McQueen from 2004 to 2016, during which time he led a turnaround of the British luxury brand and laid the foundation for global expansion.



He has also held a number of senior fashion roles at London-based luxury department store Harrods.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BURBERRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de