

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index grew 19.2 percent year-on-year in September.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.8 percent in September.



'Compared to August, the index was mostly affected by price increases in electricity production and in the manufacture of wood products,' Eveli Sokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Import prices rose 2.3 percent monthly in September and gained 17.8 percent from a year ago.



Export prices grew 1.8 percent monthly in September and increased 18.2 percent yearly.



