

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its third-quarter group copper production was 181,100 tonnes, up 1.5% from the previous quarter, reflecting higher production at Centinela, partly offset by lower throughput at Los Pelambres.



Gold production for the quarter was 66,800 ounces, 8.8% higher than in the previous quarter, as a result of higher grades at Centinela.



Copper production guidance for the full year of 710-740,000 tonnes is unchanged from the update provided in August.



In 2022 copper production is expected to be 660-690,000 tonnes, as grades decrease at Centinela Concentrates and assuming there is no precipitation until the next rainy season and the desalination plant comes into operation in the second-half of 2022.



