

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global fashion luxury group Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI), on Wednesday, announced that Jonathan Akeroyd would step down as Chief Executive Officer of Versace to pursue another opportunity.



Akeroyd would remain with Versace through March 31, 2022, and would work with John Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings, to provide full support to the executive leadership team and ensure an orderly transition.



Capri Holdings noted that it would immediately begin a search for a new Chief Executive Officer of Versace.



