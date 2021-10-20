

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Mukilteo, Washington-based Ivar's Soup and Sauce Co. is recalling 14,968 sleeves of refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon citing the possible presence of hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces, the U.S Foof and Drug Administration said. The products were sold exclusively at Costco stores.



The recall involves Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, packaged in 24 oz clear plastic cups, in a double pack. It is surrounded by a printed paperboard sleeve and has a UPC 0 30383 19649 6. The ready-to-eat soups have a Use By Date of 12-22-2021.



The affected items were distributed in various states, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.



The recall was initiated after a consumer found a piece of plastic in the container they purchased and notified Ivar's. The piece of plastic found by the consumer is in the shape of a half circle with some of the center missing, with edges that are sharp and pointed.



The agency noted that the remainder of the circular plastic may be a similarly intact piece or numerous smaller pieces.



However, the company has not reported any injuries to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers are urged to throw away the affected product or return to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.



In similar recalls, Butterball, LLC last week recalled about 14,107 pounds of ground turkey products for potential contamination with blue plastic material.



