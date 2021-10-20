

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area final consumer prices for September. According to flash estimate, inflation advanced to 3.4 percent in September from 3.0 percent in August.



The euro retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts before the data.



The euro was worth 132.98 against the yen, 1.0748 against the franc, 0.8436 against the pound and 1.1625 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

