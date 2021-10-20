

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.51 billion, or $6.13 per share. This compares with $0.22 billion, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 billion or $6.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.0% to $35.82 billion from $31.16 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.79 vs. $4.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.39 -Revenue (Q3): $35.82 Bln vs. $31.16 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.85



