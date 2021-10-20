

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $224 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $523 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $275 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 45.3% to $738 million from $1.35 billion last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $275 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $738 Mln vs. $1.35 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

