

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Wednesday that its net income for the third quarter grew to $288 million or $1.69 per share from $264 million or $1.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $303 million or $1.78 per share, compared to $256 million or $1.53 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter increased 17 percent to $838 million from last year's $715 million. Analysts expected revenues of $833.26 million for the quarter.



Solutions segments revenues grew 19 percent, and Market Services revenues increased 15 percent from last year.



