

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.10 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.52 billion or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.5% to $10.93 billion from $8.85 billion last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.52 Bln. vs. $1.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.94 -Revenue (Q3): $10.93 Bln vs. $8.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 to $5.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de