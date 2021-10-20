

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $3.55 to $3.6 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $5.00 to $5.10 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings from continuing operations in the range of $2.75 to $2.95 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $4.30 to $4.50 per share, reflecting strong double-digit growth from last year.



On average, 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.45 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On September 15, 2021, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de