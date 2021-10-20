

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) said Wednesday that its subsidiary Yuchai Xin-Lan New Energy Power Technology Co., Ltd., and Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus Co. Ltd have agreed to further develop hydrogen energy applications with fuel cell power train systems in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.



Pursuant to the agreement, Beijing Xing Shun Da Bus and Yuchai Xin-Lan are expected to form a joint venture in the Daxing District of Beijing to research and develop and manufacture fuel cell power train systems for on- and off-road applications.



The joint venture partners are also expected to combine their resources and capabilities to advance the development of core fuel cell power system components, China Yuchai International said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de