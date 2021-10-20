

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.55 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $4.50 billion, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $32.92 billion from $31.54 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q3): $32.92 Bln vs. $31.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 to $5.40



