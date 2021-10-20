

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday with investors largely making cautious moves amid worries the relentless surge in commodity prices might result in inflation spiraling out of control.



Easing concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening its policy after weak U.S. factory production data provided some support to stocks. Continued optimism about strong earnings from big-name companies helped as well.



Two-year Treasury yields retreated sharply overnight, signaling a scaling back of bets for Fed rate hikes.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.32%. France's CAC 40 gained 0.54%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX edged up 0.08% and 0.05%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI surged up 0.59%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Turkey closed higher.



In the UK market, Vodafone Group, Burberry Group, Auto Trader Group, Kingfisher, BT Group, Smiths Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Polymetal International, Evraz, Imperial Brands, RightMove, St. James Place, Halma, Johnson Matthey, Ferguson, National Grid, Fresnillo and Diageo gained 1 to 3%.



Food delivery company Deliveroo gained nearly 4% after upgrading its full-year forecast.



IAG declined nearly 5%. British Land Co, Rio Tinto, Land Securities, Whitbread, Melrose Industries and Informa shed 2 to 3.3%. Segro and JD Sports Fashion also closed notably lower.



In the French market, Hermes International, Sanofi, Veolia, Danone, Pernod Ricard, Orange, LVMH, Engie and Technip gained 1.5 to 2.25%.



Renault, Atos and Capgemini lost 2 to 2.8%. Sodexo and Safran both ended lower by about 1.8%.



In Germany, Bayer, RWE, Merck, Siemens Healthineers, E.ON and Siemens gained 1 to 2%.



MTU Aero Engines, Volkswagen, Deutsche Post and Covestro shed 1.3 to 2.5%.



Czech Republic, Iceland and Poland drifted lower, while Sweden settled flat.



Shares of Dutch chip equipment maker ASML Holding NV shed about 4.8% after the company's third-quarter revenue fell short of expectations.



Swiss food giant Nestle rallied sharply, after reporting higher sales for the first nine months of the year. The company has also lifted its full-year guidance for organic sales growth.



In economic releases, German producer prices increased 14.2% year-on-year in September after rising 12% in August, Destatis reported. Prices were expected to gain 12.7%.



This was the highest growth since October 1974, when prices surged 14.5% amid the first oil crisis.



U.K. consumer price inflation slowed slightly to 3.1% from 3.2% in August, official data showed while economists had forecast the rate to remain unchanged at 3.2%.



The euro area current account surplus fell to EUR 13 billion in August from EUR 23 billion in July, the European Central Bank said.



Eurostat's final CPI reading for September came in at 3.4% on a yearly basis, in line with the flash estimate of 3.4% and 3.4% expected.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de