

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.18 billion, or $8.27 per share. This compares with $0.82 billion, or $5.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $8.27 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.2% to $4.30 billion from $3.18 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.19 Bln. vs. . last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.30 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.



