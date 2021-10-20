

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $388.21 million, or $5.75 per share. This compares with $13.86 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $205.20 million from $249.84 million last year.



SL Green Realty Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.78 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $205.20 Mln vs. $249.84 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.21 to $7.41



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SL GREEN REALTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de