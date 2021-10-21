

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex Plc. (VCT.L), a supplier of high performance polymer solutions, has announced its commitment to the Science Based Target initiative or SBTi, in addition to its 2030 carbon net zero goal.



As part of its commitment to SBTi, Victrex has joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign that are aligning with 1.5°C and helping to halve global emissions by 2030.



Victrex's commitment follows on from its enhanced Environmental, Social & Governance strategy launched in 2020, which includes its 2030 net zero goal and targets relating to minimising use of resources including energy, water and waste.



The company's enhanced Environmental, Social & Governance goals also include increasing the proportion of sustainable products as a percentage of its portfolio, and enhancing its programme on diversity & inclusion, and social responsibility.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VICTREX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de