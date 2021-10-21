

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barclays PLC (BARC.L) on Thursday reported profit before tax of 6.94 billion pounds for the 9-month period, higher than 2.419 billion pounds during the same period a year ago.



Attributable profit for the period increased to 5.258 billion pounds or 30.8p per basic share from 1.306 billion pounds or 7.6p per share last year.



Net interest income, however, declined to 5.843 billion pounds from 6.278 billion pounds during the year-earlier period.



Net fee, commission and other income for the period were higher at 10.937 billion pounds than 10.547 billion pounds during the year-ago period.



For the third quarter, Profit before tax was 1.961 billion pounds, up from 1.147 billion pounds during the same quarter a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BARCLAYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de