

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened in October, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -10 in October from -5 in September. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -14 in October from -8 in September. The assessment of the future economic climate was less positive and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation remained unchanged.



The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -7 in October from -3 in the previous month.



