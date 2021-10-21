

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Thursday amid inflation worries and fresh fears around the crisis at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande.



China Evergrande reportedly won a more than three month extension to the maturity of a $260 million bond, a day after a deal to sell a $2.6 billion stake in its property services unit failed.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,680 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.



Pernod Ricard shares were down 0.6 percent. The spirits maker reported strong sales in the first quarter and said it expected good sales growth to continue through its 2022 fiscal year.



Railway company Getlink lost 2.3 percent after reporting a fall in third-quarter revenue.



Carrefour advanced 1.4 percent. The retailer kept its guidance for FY 2021 net free cash flow 'comfortably' above 1 billion euros.



