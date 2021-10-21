

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Thursday as fresh fears around the crisis at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande weighed on the mining sector.



In economic releases, the U.K. budget registered its second biggest deficit for the month of September since the records began in 1993, official data showed earlier in the day.



Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was GBP 21.8 billion in September, the second-highest September borrowing since monthly records began in 1993. This was GBP 7.0 billion less than in September 2020.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,199 after ending marginally higher in the previous session.



Glencore and Anglo American fell 3-4 percent on fears that Evergrande's debt troubles could hit China's broader economic recovery.



Barclays gave up 0.8 percent despite the lender almost doubling its third-quarter profit.



Instrumentation company Spectris rose over 1 percent after putting on a solid third-quarter trading performance.



