

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegion (ALLE):



-Earnings: $143.5 million in Q3 vs. $146.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.59 in Q3 vs. $1.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allegion reported adjusted earnings of $140.7 million or $1.56 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.29 per share -Revenue: $717 million in Q3 vs. $728.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.10



