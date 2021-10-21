

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.12 billion, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $0.84 billion, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.0% to $7.23 billion from $5.88 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.39 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.15 -Revenue (Q3): $7.23 Bln vs. $5.88 Bln last year.



