-Earnings: $194 million in Q3 vs. -$431 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.53 in Q3 vs. -$3.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $187 million or $1.47 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.29 per share -Revenue: $1.95 billion in Q3 vs. $0.70 billion in the same period last year.



