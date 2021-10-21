

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While announcing higher third-quarter results, science and technology innovator Danaher Corp. (DHR) said it expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP core revenue growth to be in the low-to-mid teens percent range. The company also raised its fiscal 2021 core revenue growth view.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Danaher shares were losing around 1.4 percent to trade at $310.58.



For the full year 2021, the company now anticipates that the non-GAAP core revenue growth rate including Cytiva will be more than 20 percent.



The company previously expected full-year core revenue growth rate including Cytiva to be approximately 20 percent.



Rainer Blair, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We continued to invest for growth across our businesses, expanding production capacity and accelerating innovation initiatives. Additionally, the recently closed acquisition of Aldevron enhances our portfolio and expands our capabilities into the important field of genomic medicine.'



In the third quarter, net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $1.12 billion or $1.54 per share, a growth of 33 percent from prior year's $842 million or $1.16 per share.



Adjusted net earnings per share were $2.39, compared to $1.72 a year ago.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues increased 23 percent to $7.23 billion from last year's $5.88 billion. Analysts were looking for revenues of $7 billion. The company recorded 20.5 percent non-GAAP core revenue growth.



