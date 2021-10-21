

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $6.27 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $3.17 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AT&T Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.43 billion or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $39.92 billion from $42.34 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.43 Bln. vs. $2.69 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.87 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q3): $39.92 Bln vs. $42.34 Bln last year.



