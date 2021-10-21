

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Valero Energy Corp. (VLO):



-Earnings: $463 million in Q3 vs. $464 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.13 in Q3 vs. -$1.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $500 million or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.92 per share -Revenue: $29.52 billion in Q3 vs. $15.81 billion in the same period last year.



