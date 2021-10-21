

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $505 million, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $568 million, or $4.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $498 million or $3.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $2.77 billion from $2.79 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $498 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.96 vs. $4.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.87 -Revenue (Q3): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.50 - $13.90 Full year revenue guidance: $10.45 - $10.60 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de