

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $361.7 million, or $5.12 per share. This compares with $182.6 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $361.7 million or $5.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $6.38 billion from $5.40 billion last year.



AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $361.7 Mln. vs. $211.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.12 vs. $2.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.20 -Revenue (Q3): $6.38 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.



