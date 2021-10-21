

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $224.40 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $190.61 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $3.02 billion from $2.61 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $224.40 Mln. vs. $190.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q3): $3.02 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.50 Full year revenue guidance: $12.6 Bln



