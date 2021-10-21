

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $32.0M, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $25.1M, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $28.6 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $503.5M from $459.4M last year.



Trinity Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $28.6 Mln. vs. $20.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $503.5M vs. $459.4M last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

