

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL):



-Earnings: $0.17 billion in Q3 vs. -$2.40 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.25 in Q3 vs. -$4.71 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.64 billion or -$0.99 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.04 per share -Revenue: $8.97 billion in Q3 vs. $3.17 billion in the same period last year.



